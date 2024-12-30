Open Menu

Cricket: New Zealand V Sri Lanka, 2nd T20 Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 2nd T20 scores

Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Brief scores from the second Twenty20 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Mount Maunganui on Monday:

New Zealand 186-5 off 20 overs (Mark Chapman 42, Mitchell Hay 41 not out, Tim Robinson 41; Wanindu Hasaranga 2-28).

Sri Lanka yet to bat.

Toss: Sri Lanka.

