Cricket: New Zealand V Sri Lanka, 2nd T20 Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Brief scores from the second Twenty20 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Mount Maunganui on Monday:
New Zealand 186-5 off 20 overs (Mark Chapman 42, Mitchell Hay 41 not out, Tim Robinson 41; Wanindu Hasaranga 2-28).
Sri Lanka yet to bat.
Toss: Sri Lanka.
