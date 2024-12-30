Cricket: New Zealand V Sri Lanka, 2nd T20 Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Brief scores from the second Twenty20 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Mount Maunganui on Monday:
New Zealand 186-5 off 20 overs (Mark Chapman 42, Mitchell Hay 41 not out, Tim Robinson 41; Wanindu Hasaranga 2-28).
Sri Lanka 141 in 19.1 overs (Kusal Perera 48,Pathum Nissanka 37; Jacob Duffy 4-15, Mitchell Santner 2-22).
result: New Zealand won by 45 runs.
Toss: Sri Lanka.
Recent Stories
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court
GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)
Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..
More Stories From World
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 2nd T20 scores36 seconds ago
-
AC Milan sack coach Fonseca after just six months38 seconds ago
-
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 10046 seconds ago
-
Clinical Swiatek romps as Tsitsipas crashes at United Cup11 minutes ago
-
South Korea inspects B737-800 fleet after worst plane crash21 minutes ago
-
Anguish for South Korea plane crash relatives amid grim salvage31 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 2nd T20 scores41 minutes ago
-
US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy41 minutes ago
-
EU darling Poland replaces 'irritating' Hungary at bloc's helm1 hour ago
-
Australia win 'amazing' Test thriller to take series lead over India1 hour ago
-
South Korea inspects B737-800 fleet after worst plane crash1 hour ago
-
What caused South Korea's most deadly plane crash2 hours ago