Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 2nd T20 scores

Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Brief scores from the second Twenty20 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Mount Maunganui on Monday:

New Zealand 186-5 off 20 overs (Mark Chapman 42, Mitchell Hay 41 not out, Tim Robinson 41; Wanindu Hasaranga 2-28).

Sri Lanka 141 in 19.1 overs (Kusal Perera 48,Pathum Nissanka 37; Jacob Duffy 4-15, Mitchell Santner 2-22).

result: New Zealand won by 45 runs.

Toss: Sri Lanka.