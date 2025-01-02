Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 score

New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Brief score from the third Twenty20 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Nelson on Thursday:

Sri Lanka 218-5 off 20 overs (Kusal Perera 101, Charith Asalanka 46, Kusal Mendis 22; Jacob Duffy 1-30)

New Zealand yet to bat

Toss: New Zealand

Series: New Zealand lead 2-0

