Cricket: New Zealand V Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 Score
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 08:10 AM
New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Brief score from the third Twenty20 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Nelson on Thursday:
Sri Lanka 218-5 off 20 overs (Kusal Perera 101, Charith Asalanka 46, Kusal Mendis 22; Jacob Duffy 1-30)
New Zealand yet to bat
Toss: New Zealand
Series: New Zealand lead 2-0
afp
