Open Menu

Cricket: New Zealand V Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 Score

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 08:10 AM

Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 score

New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Brief score from the third Twenty20 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Nelson on Thursday:

Sri Lanka 218-5 off 20 overs (Kusal Perera 101, Charith Asalanka 46, Kusal Mendis 22; Jacob Duffy 1-30)

New Zealand yet to bat

Toss: New Zealand

Series: New Zealand lead 2-0

afp

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Nelson Lead Kusal Mendis From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

6 hours ago
 Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

8 hours ago
 11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

8 hours ago
 S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

8 hours ago
 NA Committee on National Food Security meets

NA Committee on National Food Security meets

9 hours ago
 Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits We ..

Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike

9 hours ago
AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club

9 hours ago
 New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

9 hours ago
 Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New ..

Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens

9 hours ago
 Two killed in separate incidents in Wah

Two killed in separate incidents in Wah

9 hours ago
 Discussion to be made after receiving demands of P ..

Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui

9 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

9 hours ago

More Stories From World