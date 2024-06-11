Open Menu

Cricket: Pakistan V Canada T20 World Cup Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Cricket: Pakistan v Canada T20 World Cup scores

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group A match of the T20 World Cup between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Stadium on Tuesday:

Canada 106-7 in 20 overs (Aaron Johnson 52; Mohammad Amir 2-13, Haris Rauf 2-26) v Pakistan 107-3 in 17.3 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 53 not out, Babar Azam 33)

Toss: Pakistan

result: Pakistan won by seven wickets

Pakistan T20 World Canada Nassau Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Mohammad Amir

