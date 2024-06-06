Cricket: Papua New Guinea V Uganda T20 World Cup Scores
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Georgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Brief scores from the T20 World Cup Group C match between Papua New Guinea and Uganda at Georgetown, Guyana on Wednesday:
Papua New Guinea 77 all out (Hiri Hiri 15; Alpesh Ramjani 2-17, Cosmas Kyewuta 2-17, Juma Miyagi 2-10, Frank Nsubuga 2-4)
Uganda 78-7 (Riazat Ali Shah 33; Alei Nao 2-16, Norman Vanua 2-19).
Toss: Uganda
Recent Stories
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini
World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing
More Stories From World
-
Uganda claim first ever T20 World Cup victory with win over PNG3 minutes ago
-
WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu3 minutes ago
-
More than 1 in 4 children under age 5 face 'severe' food poverty: UNICEF3 minutes ago
-
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis13 minutes ago
-
Zverev to meet Ruud in French Open semi-finals13 minutes ago
-
Two dead, dozens injured in Czech train crash: spokesman33 minutes ago
-
Late bloomer Paolini savours 'unbelievable' Rybakina upset7 hours ago
-
Humanity's climate impact like dinosaur-ending meteor: UN chief7 hours ago
-
Apple faces pressure to deliver on AI at developer conference8 hours ago
-
Rohit in the runs as India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup8 hours ago
-
Work-life balance, housing shortage prompts Irish exodus8 hours ago
-
Slovakia PM lashes out at opponents in first address since shooting8 hours ago