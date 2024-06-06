Open Menu

Cricket: Papua New Guinea V Uganda T20 World Cup Scores

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Cricket: Papua New Guinea v Uganda T20 World Cup scores

Georgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Brief scores from the T20 World Cup Group C match between Papua New Guinea and Uganda at Georgetown, Guyana on Wednesday:

Papua New Guinea 77 all out (Hiri Hiri 15; Alpesh Ramjani 2-17, Cosmas Kyewuta 2-17, Juma Miyagi 2-10, Frank Nsubuga 2-4)

Uganda 78-7 (Riazat Ali Shah 33; Alei Nao 2-16, Norman Vanua 2-19).

Toss: Uganda

result: Uganda won by three wickets.

Related Topics

T20 World Georgetown Norman Papua New Guinea Guyana Uganda All From

Recent Stories

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

9 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

9 hours ago
 Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

9 hours ago
 PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: San ..

PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

9 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

9 hours ago
 Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

9 hours ago
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ire ..

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

9 hours ago
 Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

9 hours ago
 Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 9 ..

Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..

9 hours ago
 Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten ..

Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini

9 hours ago
 World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate li ..

World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN

9 hours ago
 IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizin ..

IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing

9 hours ago

More Stories From World