Cricket: Papua New Guinea v Uganda T20 World Cup scores

Georgetown, 6th Jun, 2024 - Brief scores from the T20 World Cup Group C match between Papua New Guinea and Uganda at Georgetown, Guyana on Wednesday:

Papua New Guinea 77 all out (Hiri Hiri 15; Alpesh Ramjani 2-17, Cosmas Kyewuta 2-17, Juma Miyagi 2-10, Frank Nsubuga 2-4)

Uganda 78-7 (Riazat Ali Shah 33; Alei Nao 2-16, Norman Vanua 2-19).

Toss: Uganda

result: Uganda won by three wickets.