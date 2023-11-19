Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheers India in the blockbuster climax of the Cricket World Cup Sunday, commentators say he is also seeking to capitalize on the wildly popular sport to burnish his appeal ahead of elections next year.

For tournament organizers and for Modi -- after whom the world's biggest cricket stadium is named -- it is a dream finale.

Cricket is a national sporting obsession, and local fans are hoping to see their team continue its streak of 10 straight tournament wins as it faces Australia in the final.

Commentators say Modi has tried to co-opt cricket, turning it into a powerful political tool to bowl out political opponents by piggy-backing on the popular appeal of the game.

Writer Suresh Menon called the marathon World Cup tournament -- totalling 48 matches over 46 days at 10 carefully selected venues -- the "greatest interactive election campaign".

Sport and politics are already run hand-in-hand: Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is closely tied to India's hugely wealthy board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Watching the match with Modi will likely be his right-hand man, Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah, the BCCI chief.