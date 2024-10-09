Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup Group B match between Scotland and South Africa in Dubai on Wednesday:

South Africa 166-5 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 40, Tazmin Brits 43, Marizanne Kapp 43; Katherine Fraser 1-15) v Scotland 86 all out in 17.

5 overs (Katherine Fraser 14; Nonkululeko Mlaba 3-12, Nadine de Klerk 2-15, Chloe Tryon 2-22)

result: South Africa won by 80 runs

Player of the Match: Marizanne Kapp (RSA)

Toss: South Africa