Cricket: Scotland V South Africa Women's T20 World Cup Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup Group B match between Scotland and South Africa in Dubai on Wednesday:
South Africa 166-5 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 40, Tazmin Brits 43, Marizanne Kapp 43; Katherine Fraser 1-15) v Scotland 86 all out in 17.
5 overs (Katherine Fraser 14; Nonkululeko Mlaba 3-12, Nadine de Klerk 2-15, Chloe Tryon 2-22)
result: South Africa won by 80 runs
Player of the Match: Marizanne Kapp (RSA)
Toss: South Africa
