Open Menu

Cricket: Scotland V South Africa Women's T20 World Cup Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Cricket: Scotland v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup Group B match between Scotland and South Africa in Dubai on Wednesday:

South Africa 166-5 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 40, Tazmin Brits 43, Marizanne Kapp 43; Katherine Fraser 1-15) v Scotland 86 all out in 17.

5 overs (Katherine Fraser 14; Nonkululeko Mlaba 3-12, Nadine de Klerk 2-15, Chloe Tryon 2-22)

result: South Africa won by 80 runs

Player of the Match: Marizanne Kapp (RSA)

Toss: South Africa

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World Katherine Dubai Brits South Africa Women All From

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

28 minutes ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

54 minutes ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

2 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

3 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

3 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

3 hours ago
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

3 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

3 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

4 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

4 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World