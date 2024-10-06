Open Menu

Cricket: Scotland V West Indies Women's T20 World Cup Scores

Published October 06, 2024

Cricket: Scotland v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between Scotland and West Indies in Dubai on Sunday:

Scotland 99-8 in 20 overs (Ailsa Lister 26, Kathryn Bryce 25; Afy Fletcher 3-22) v West Indies 101-4 in 11.

4 overs (Qiana Joseph 31, Deandra Dottin 28 not out; Olivia Bell 2-18)

result: West Indies won by six wickets

Toss: Scotland

afp

More Stories From World