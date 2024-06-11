Cricket: South Africa V Bangladesh T20 World Cup Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 12:00 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group D match of the T20 World Cup between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Nassau County International cricket Stadium on Monday:
South Africa 113-6 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 46; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3-18) v Bangladesh 109-7 in 20 overs (Towhid Hridoy 37; Keshav Maharaj 3-27)
Toss: South Africa
result: South Africa won by four runs
Recent Stories
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident
More Stories From World
-
South Africa edge Bangladesh by four runs at T20 World Cup2 minutes ago
-
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job8 minutes ago
-
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: UN41 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange41 minutes ago
-
Plane carrying Malawi's VP missing: govt39 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's new parliament to meet Friday to elect president39 minutes ago
-
Euro knocked by European vote uncertainty39 minutes ago
-
European stocks, euro stumble on EU vote turmoil1 hour ago
-
Int'l media visits Virtual Press Center in Makkah2 hours ago
-
Tunisian all-women's team eye inventors' prize for smart wheelchair2 hours ago
-
Saudi Commerce Ministry teams conduct over 24,000 inspection visits in Makkah2 hours ago
-
Visit visa holders not permitted to engage in Hajj rituals: Saudi Ministry4 hours ago