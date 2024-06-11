Open Menu

Cricket: South Africa V Bangladesh T20 World Cup Scores

Published June 11, 2024

Cricket: South Africa v Bangladesh T20 World Cup scores

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group D match of the T20 World Cup between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Nassau County International cricket Stadium on Monday:

South Africa 113-6 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 46; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3-18) v Bangladesh 109-7 in 20 overs (Towhid Hridoy 37; Keshav Maharaj 3-27)

Toss: South Africa

result: South Africa won by four runs

More Stories From World