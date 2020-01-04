UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: South Africa V England Scores

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 04:05 PM

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Saturday: England, first innings, 269 (B. Stokes 47, O. Pope 61 not out; K. Rabada 3-68) South Africa, first innings, 60-3 (D. Elgar; S. Broad 2-12) Match situation: South Africa trail by 209 runs with seven wickets remaining in the first innings.

Cape Town, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Saturday: England, first innings, 269 (B. Stokes 47, O. Pope 61 not out; K. Rabada 3-68) South Africa, first innings, 60-3 (D. Elgar; S. Broad 2-12) Match situation: South Africa trail by 209 runs with seven wickets remaining in the first innings.

Toss: England.

Related Topics

South Africa

Recent Stories

Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Situati ..

5 minutes ago

SPSC to hold objective test for the posts of BPS-1 ..

6 minutes ago

CM Balochistan paying attention on walfare of mino ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Registers 16 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

10 minutes ago

DC orders for continuing dengue related activities ..

11 minutes ago

'RTI law key to preserving fundamental rights of c ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.