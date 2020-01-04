Cricket: South Africa v England scores

Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Saturday: England, first innings, 269 (B. Stokes 47, O. Pope 61 not out; K. Rabada 3-68) South Africa, first innings, 60-3 (D. Elgar; S. Broad 2-12) Match situation: South Africa trail by 209 runs with seven wickets remaining in the first innings.

Cape Town, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Saturday: England, first innings, 269 (B. Stokes 47, O. Pope 61 not out; K. Rabada 3-68) South Africa, first innings, 60-3 (D. Elgar; S. Broad 2-12) Match situation: South Africa trail by 209 runs with seven wickets remaining in the first innings.

Toss: England.