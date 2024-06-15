Cricket: South Africa V Nepal T20 World Cup Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Kingstown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group D match of the T20 World Cup between South Africa and Nepal at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Friday:
South Africa 115-7 off 20 overs (Reeza Hendricks 43, Tristan Stubbs 27 not out; Kushal Bhurtel 4-19, Dipendra Singh Airee 3-21) vs Nepal 114-7 off 20 overs (Aasif Sheikh 42, Anil Sah 27; Tabraiz Shamsi 4-19, Aiden Markram 1-8, Anrich Nortje 1-27)
Toss: Nepal
result: South Africa won by 1 run.
Recent Stories
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum
Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate
More Stories From World
-
Sinkholes threaten luxury property in Chile's resort city55 seconds ago
-
Golf: US Open scores1 minute ago
-
Aberg grinds to one-stroke US Open lead as Scheffler struggles11 minutes ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 table21 minutes ago
-
Sweden's Aberg grabs US Open lead as rivals falter7 hours ago
-
Influx of murder victims overwhelms forensic morgue in Ecuador7 hours ago
-
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies8 hours ago
-
Germany in early goal rush as Euro 2024 kicks off8 hours ago
-
UNHCR warns against apathy, inaction amid spike in forced displacement8 hours ago
-
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results8 hours ago
-
Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results - collated8 hours ago
-
Aberg, Cantlay, Pavon fight for US Open lead as rivals falter8 hours ago