Open Menu

Cricket: South Africa V Nepal T20 World Cup Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Cricket: South Africa v Nepal T20 World Cup scores

Kingstown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group D match of the T20 World Cup between South Africa and Nepal at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Friday:

South Africa 115-7 off 20 overs (Reeza Hendricks 43, Tristan Stubbs 27 not out; Kushal Bhurtel 4-19, Dipendra Singh Airee 3-21) vs Nepal 114-7 off 20 overs (Aasif Sheikh 42, Anil Sah 27; Tabraiz Shamsi 4-19, Aiden Markram 1-8, Anrich Nortje 1-27)

Toss: Nepal

result: South Africa won by 1 run.

Related Topics

T20 World South Africa Nepal Tabraiz Shamsi

Recent Stories

Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

9 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

9 hours ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

9 hours ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

9 hours ago
 DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

9 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tari ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity

9 hours ago
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

9 hours ago
 French left vows 'total break' with Macron policie ..

French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to c ..

Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day

9 hours ago
 Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

9 hours ago
 Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under sh ..

Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war

9 hours ago
 FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutam ..

FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate

9 hours ago

More Stories From World