Cricket: South Africa V Nepal T20 World Cup Scores
Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Kingstown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group D match of the T20 World Cup between South Africa and Nepal at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Friday:
South Africa 115-7 off 20 overs (Reeza Hendricks 43, Tristan Stubbs 27 not out; Kushal Bhurtel 4-19, Dipendra Singh Airee 3-21) vs Nepal 114-7 off 20 overs (Aasif Sheikh 42, Anil Sah 27; Tabraiz Shamsi 4-19, Aiden Markram 1-8, Anrich Nortje 1-27)
Toss: Nepal
result: South Africa won by 1 run.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum
More Stories From World
-
Albania's shepherds race to save sheep from crushing heatwave6 minutes ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa re-elected after coalition deal6 minutes ago
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, to make first public appearance in 20241 hour ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 result1 hour ago
-
Germany hammer 10-man Scotland to launch Euro 20241 hour ago
-
Cricket: South Africa v Nepal T20 World Cup scores3 hours ago
-
Sinkholes threaten luxury property in Chile's resort city3 hours ago
-
Golf: US Open scores3 hours ago
-
Aberg grinds to one-stroke US Open lead as Scheffler struggles3 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 table3 hours ago
-
Sweden's Aberg grabs US Open lead as rivals falter9 hours ago
-
Influx of murder victims overwhelms forensic morgue in Ecuador10 hours ago