Cricket: South Africa V Nepal T20 World Cup Scores

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Cricket: South Africa v Nepal T20 World Cup scores

Kingstown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group D match of the T20 World Cup between South Africa and Nepal at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Friday:

South Africa 115-7 off 20 overs (Reeza Hendricks 43, Tristan Stubbs 27 not out; Kushal Bhurtel 4-19, Dipendra Singh Airee 3-21) vs Nepal 114-7 off 20 overs (Aasif Sheikh 42, Anil Sah 27; Tabraiz Shamsi 4-19, Aiden Markram 1-8, Anrich Nortje 1-27)

Toss: Nepal

result: South Africa won by 1 run.

