Cricket: South Africa V Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scores

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Gqeberha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Brief scores at the close of play on the third day of the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St George's Park on Saturday:

South Africa 358 and 191-3 (A. Markram 55, T. Stubbs 36 not out, T. Bavuma 48 not out; P.

Jayasuriya 2-75).

Sri Lanka 328 (P. Nissanka 89, D. Chandimal 44, A. Mathews 44 not out, Kamindu Mendis 48; M. Jansen 2-100, D. Paterson 5-71, K. Maharaj 2-65).

Match situation: South Africa lead by 221 runs with seven wickets remaining.

Toss: South Africa.

