Cricket: South Africa V Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scores
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 10:40 PM
Gqeberha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Brief scores at the close of play on the third day of the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St George's Park on Saturday:
South Africa 358 and 191-3 (A. Markram 55, T. Stubbs 36 not out, T. Bavuma 48 not out; P.
Jayasuriya 2-75).
Sri Lanka 328 (P. Nissanka 89, D. Chandimal 44, A. Mathews 44 not out, Kamindu Mendis 48; M. Jansen 2-100, D. Paterson 5-71, K. Maharaj 2-65).
Match situation: South Africa lead by 221 runs with seven wickets remaining.
Toss: South Africa.
Recent Stories
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results5 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results15 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table35 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results45 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results1 hour ago
-
International media delegation explores high quality development in Qianhai District, Shenzhen4 hours ago
-
Apartment block in The Hague collapses after explosion4 hours ago
-
Iran, Russia, Turkey meet in Doha to discuss Syria4 hours ago
-
Ghana votes in tight presidential election race4 hours ago
-
Martial law to miracle survival: South Korea's president Yoon4 hours ago
-
With Trump in Paris, Notre Dame reopening becomes hub for diplomacy4 hours ago
-
South Korea president escapes impeachment over martial law fiasco4 hours ago