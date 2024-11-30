Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka first Test scores

Durban, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Brief scores after South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 233 runs on the fourth day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Saturday:

South Africa 191 and 366-5 declared v Sri Lanka 42 and 282 (D. Chandimal 83, D. de Silva 59; M.

Jansen 4-73, K. Rabada 2-65, G. Coetzee 2-67, K. Maharaj 2-67)

result: South Africa won by 233 runs

Series: South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Remaining match:

December 5-9, Gqeberha