Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka second Test scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gqeberha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Brief scores at close of play on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St George's Park on Thursday:

South Africa, first innings, 269-7 in 86.3 overs (R. Rickelton 101, T. Bavuma 78; L. Kumara 3-54, A. Fernando 2-67)

Toss: South Africa