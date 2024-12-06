Cricket: South Africa V Sri Lanka Second Test Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Gqeberha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Brief scores at close of play on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St George's Park on Thursday:
South Africa, first innings, 269-7 in 86.3 overs (R. Rickelton 101, T. Bavuma 78; L. Kumara 3-54, A. Fernando 2-67)
Toss: South Africa
