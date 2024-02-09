Cricket: Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Kandy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the first innings of the first one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Pallekele on Friday:
Sri Lanka 381-3 in 50 overs (P. Nissanka 210 not out, A. Fernando 88; Fareed Ahmad 2-79) v Afghanistan
Toss: Afghanistan
