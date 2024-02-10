Cricket: Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Kandy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the first one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Pallekele on Friday:
Sri Lanka 381-3 in 50 overs (P. Nissanka 210 not out, A.
Fernando 88; Fareed Ahmad 2-79) v Afghanistan 339-6 (A. Omarzai 149 not out, M. Nabi 136; P. Madushan 4-75)
result: Sri Lanka win by 42 runs
Series: Sri Lanka lead three-match series 1-0
Toss: Afghanistan
