Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Kandy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the first one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Pallekele on Friday:

Sri Lanka 381-3 in 50 overs (P. Nissanka 210 not out, A.

Fernando 88; Fareed Ahmad 2-79) v Afghanistan 339-6 (A. Omarzai 149 not out, M. Nabi 136; P. Madushan 4-75)

result: Sri Lanka win by 42 runs

Series: Sri Lanka lead three-match series 1-0

Toss: Afghanistan