Cricket: T20 World Cup Australia V Oman Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Brief scores from the T20 World Cup Group B match between Australia and Oman at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday:
Australia 164-5 off 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 67 not out, David Warner 56; Mehran Khan 2-38, Kaleemullah 1-30) vs Oman 125-9 off 20 overs (Ayaan Khan 36, Mehran Khan 27; Marcus Stoinis 3-19, Mitchell Starc 2-20)
Toss: Oman
