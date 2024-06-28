Cricket: T20 World Cup Semi-final Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Providence, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence on Thursday:
India 171-7, 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 57, Suryakumar Yadav 47; Chris Jordan 3-37) v England 103 all out, 16.
4 overs (Harry Brook 25, Jos Buttler 23; Kuldeep Yadav 3-19, Axar Patel 3-23)
Toss: England
Final
June 29, at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados:
South Africa v India (1430 GMT)
afpo
