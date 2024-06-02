Open Menu

Cricket: USA V Canada T20 World Cup Scores

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Cricket: USA v Canada T20 World Cup scores

Grand Prairie, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Brief scores from Twenty20 World Cup Group A match between between the United States and Canada at Dallas, Texas on Saturday:

Canada 194-5 in 20 overs (Navneet Dhaliwal 61, Nicholas Kirton 51; Harmeet Singh 1-27) v United States 197-3 in 17.

4 overs (Aaron Jones 94 not out, Andries Gous 65; Dilon Heyliger 1-19)

Toss: United States

result: United States won by seven wickets

Related Topics

World Canada Dallas United States From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

11 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

11 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

11 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

11 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

11 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

11 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

11 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

11 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

11 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

11 hours ago

More Stories From World