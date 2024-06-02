Cricket: USA V Canada T20 World Cup Scores
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Grand Prairie, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Brief scores from Twenty20 World Cup Group A match between between the United States and Canada at Dallas, Texas on Saturday:
Canada 194-5 in 20 overs (Navneet Dhaliwal 61, Nicholas Kirton 51; Harmeet Singh 1-27) v United States 197-3 in 17.
4 overs (Aaron Jones 94 not out, Andries Gous 65; Dilon Heyliger 1-19)
Toss: United States
result: United States won by seven wickets
