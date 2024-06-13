Cricket: USA V India T20 World Cup Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 12:00 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group A match of the T20 World Cup between the USA and India at the Nassau County International Stadium on Wednesday:
USA 110-8 in 20 overs (Nitish Kumar 27, Steven Taylor 24; Arshdeep Singh 4-9) v India 111-3 in 18.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 50 not out, Shivam Dube 31 not out)
Toss: India
