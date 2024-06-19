Cricket: USA v South Africa T20 World Cup scores

North Sound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the T20 World Cup Super Eights match between South Africa and the United States at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday:

South Africa 194-4 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 74, Aiden Markram 46, Heinrich Klaasen 36; Saurabh Netravalkar 2-21, Harmeet Singh 2-24) v USA 176-6 in 20 overs (Andries Gous 80 not out, Harmeet Singh 38; Kagiso Rabada 3-18)

Toss: USA

result: South Africa won by 18 runs