Cricket: West Indies V Afghanistan T20 World Cup Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2024 | 09:30 AM
GrosIslet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the final Group C match of the T20 World Cup between the West Indies and Afghanistan at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Monday:
West Indies 218-5 off 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 98, Johnson Charles 43, Rovman Powell 26; Gulbadin Naib 2-14, Azmatullah Omarzai 1-41, Naveen ul Haq 1-41) vs Afghanistan 114 all out off 16.
2 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 38, Azmatullah Omarzai 23; Obed McCoy 3-14, Akeal Hosein 2-21, Gudakesh Motie 2-28)
Toss: Afghanistan
result: West Indies win by 104 runs
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From World
-
Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship1 second ago
-
Soldiers cross border, landmines explode as N. Korea reinforces border: Seoul military10 seconds ago
-
Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship25 seconds ago
-
McIlroy taking break from golf after 'toughest' day1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains1 hour ago
-
Germany's golden oldies leading push for Euros glory1 hour ago
-
EU leaders see top jobs deal returning von der Leyen by end June1 hour ago
-
Birmingham WTA champion Ostapenko knocked out in first round1 hour ago
-
Australia's Thompson knocks Rune out of Queen's Club tennis9 hours ago
-
Ferguson takes record haul as eliminated New Zealand beat PNG in T20 World Cup9 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results10 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 table10 hours ago