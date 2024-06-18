Open Menu

Cricket: West Indies V Afghanistan T20 World Cup Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Cricket: West Indies v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scores

GrosIslet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the final Group C match of the T20 World Cup between the West Indies and Afghanistan at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Monday:

West Indies 218-5 off 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 98, Johnson Charles 43, Rovman Powell 26; Gulbadin Naib 2-14, Azmatullah Omarzai 1-41, Naveen ul Haq 1-41) vs Afghanistan 114 all out off 16.

2 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 38, Azmatullah Omarzai 23; Obed McCoy 3-14, Akeal Hosein 2-21, Gudakesh Motie 2-28)

Toss: Afghanistan

result: West Indies win by 104 runs

