Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 1st T20 scores

Kingstown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Brief scores in first T20 International of a three-match series between the West Indies and Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Sunday:

Bangladesh 147-6 off 20 overs (Soumya Sarkar 43, Jaker Ali 27, Shamim Hossain 27, Mahedi Hasan 26 n.o.

; Akeal Hosein 2-13, Obed McCoy 2-30, Roston Chase 1-29, Romario Shepherd 1-33) vs West Indies 140 all out off 19.5 overs (Rovman Powell 60, Romario Shepherd 22, Johnson Charles 20; Mahedi Hasan 4-13, Hasan Mahmud 2-18, Taskin Ahmed 2-28)

result: Bangladesh won by 7 runs

Man of the Match: Mahedi Hasan

Toss: Bangladesh.