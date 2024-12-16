Cricket: West Indies V Bangladesh, 1st T20 Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Kingstown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Brief scores in first T20 International of a three-match series between the West Indies and Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Sunday:
Bangladesh 147-6 off 20 overs (Soumya Sarkar 43, Jaker Ali 27, Shamim Hossain 27, Mahedi Hasan 26 n.o.
; Akeal Hosein 2-13, Obed McCoy 2-30, Roston Chase 1-29, Romario Shepherd 1-33) vs West Indies 140 all out off 19.5 overs (Rovman Powell 60, Romario Shepherd 22, Johnson Charles 20; Mahedi Hasan 4-13, Hasan Mahmud 2-18, Taskin Ahmed 2-28)
result: Bangladesh won by 7 runs
Man of the Match: Mahedi Hasan
Toss: Bangladesh.
