Cricket: West Indies V Bangladesh, 2nd T20 Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 2nd T20 scores

Kingstown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Brief scores in the second T20 International of a three-match series between the West Indies and Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Stadium on Tuesday:

Bangladesh 129-7 off 20 overs (Shamim Hossain 35 n.o.

, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 26, Jaker Ali 21; Gudakesh Motie 2-25, Roston Chase 1-8, Akeal Hosein 1-16) vs West Indies 102 all out off 18.3 overs (Roston Chase 32, Akeal Hosein 31, Johnson Charles 14; Taskin Ahmed 3-16, Rishad Hossain 2-12, Mahedi Hasan 2-20)

result: Bangladesh won by 27 runs.

Toss: West Indies.

