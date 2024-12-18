Cricket: West Indies V Bangladesh, 2nd T20 Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Kingstown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Brief scores in the second T20 International of a three-match series between the West Indies and Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Stadium on Tuesday:
Bangladesh 129-7 off 20 overs (Shamim Hossain 35 n.o.
, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 26, Jaker Ali 21; Gudakesh Motie 2-25, Roston Chase 1-8, Akeal Hosein 1-16) vs West Indies 102 all out off 18.3 overs (Roston Chase 32, Akeal Hosein 31, Johnson Charles 14; Taskin Ahmed 3-16, Rishad Hossain 2-12, Mahedi Hasan 2-20)
result: Bangladesh won by 27 runs.
Toss: West Indies.
Recent Stories
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai
EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..
AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time
More Stories From World
-
Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 2nd T20 scores6 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill at least 12 Palestinians7 minutes ago
-
Pokemon is back with a hit new gaming app27 minutes ago
-
France assesses scale of Mayotte 'disaster' as aid arrives27 minutes ago
-
Stock markets, dollar climb before Fed rate decision37 minutes ago
-
Dutch authorities fine Netflix 4.75 mn euros over personal data use1 hour ago
-
Syria's first flight since Assad's fall takes off1 hour ago
-
Devastated Mayotte battles to recover from cyclone 'steamroller'1 hour ago
-
Japanese carmakers Honda, Nissan in preliminary merger talks: reports1 hour ago
-
Russia detains suspect in general's bomb blast killing2 hours ago
-
Giannis stars as Bucks beat Thunder to win NBA Cup2 hours ago
-
Bolivia's Morales slams 'brutal judicial war' after warrant issued3 hours ago