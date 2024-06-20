Cricket: West Indies V England T20 World Cup Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 10:10 AM
GrosIslet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the T20 World Cup Super Eights match between West Indies and England at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in St. Lucia on Wednesday:
West Indies 180-4 in 20 overs (Johnson Charles 38, Nicholas Pooran 36, Rovman Powell 36; Adil Rashid 1-21) v England 181-2 off 17.
3 overs (Phil Salt 87 not out, Jonny Bairstow 48 not out; Roston Chase 1-19)
Toss: England
result: England won by eight wickets
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
More Stories From World
-
Masood Khan presents credentials to Bahamas' GG as Pakistan’s non-resident high commissioner54 seconds ago
-
Salt blasts England to T20 win over West Indies1 minute ago
-
Family in dark as Yemeni-Dutch man languishes in Saudi prison1 hour ago
-
From fighting boys to Saudi Olympic history for female taekwondo star2 hours ago
-
Canada declares Iran's Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group2 hours ago
-
Ecuador experiences nationwide power outage2 hours ago
-
Putin in Hanoi after inking N. Korea defence pact2 hours ago
-
Hezbollah threatens Israel after military says Lebanon offensive ready2 hours ago
-
One year on, Honduras prison massacre survivors still reeling2 hours ago
-
Musiala 'our most important' player, says Germany captain Gundogan8 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results - collated8 hours ago
-
Hosts Germany through to last 16 of Euros, Croatia hopes in balance9 hours ago