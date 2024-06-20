Cricket: West Indies v England T20 World Cup scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GrosIslet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the T20 World Cup Super Eights match between West Indies and England at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in St. Lucia on Wednesday:

West Indies 180-4 in 20 overs (Johnson Charles 38, Nicholas Pooran 36, Rovman Powell 36; Adil Rashid 1-21) v England 181-2 off 17.

3 overs (Phil Salt 87 not out, Jonny Bairstow 48 not out; Roston Chase 1-19)

Toss: England

result: England won by eight wickets