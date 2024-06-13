Cricket: West Indies v New Zealand T20 World Cup scores

Tarouba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group C match of the T20 World Cup between West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday:

West Indies 149-9 off 20 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 68 not out, Nicholas Pooran 17; Trent Boult 3-16, Tim Southee 2-21, Lockie Ferguson 2-27) vs New Zealand 136-9 off 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 40, Finn Allen 26, Mitchell Santner 21 not out; Alzarri Joseph 4-19, Gudakesh Motie 3-25, Akeal Hosein 1-21)

Toss: New Zealand

result: West Indies won by 13 runs