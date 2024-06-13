Cricket: West Indies V New Zealand T20 World Cup Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Tarouba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group C match of the T20 World Cup between West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday:
West Indies 149-9 off 20 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 68 not out, Nicholas Pooran 17; Trent Boult 3-16, Tim Southee 2-21, Lockie Ferguson 2-27) vs New Zealand 136-9 off 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 40, Finn Allen 26, Mitchell Santner 21 not out; Alzarri Joseph 4-19, Gudakesh Motie 3-25, Akeal Hosein 1-21)
Toss: New Zealand
result: West Indies won by 13 runs
Recent Stories
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
More Stories From World
-
Why are Chinese electric cars in EU crosshairs?34 seconds ago
-
Saudi Water Authority Ramps Up Inspections for Secure Water Supplies During Hajj Season44 seconds ago
-
Religious minister collaborates with HOAP to ensure well-being of Private Hajj Scheme pilgrims10 minutes ago
-
SDAIA Utilizes AI Technology to Streamline Process of Pilgrims' Arrival at Kingdom's Ports11 minutes ago
-
China says 'reserves the right' to file WTO suit over EU car tariffs21 minutes ago
-
New Zealand facing exit after Rutherford rescues Windies30 minutes ago
-
Hajj arrangements review: Pakistani Hajj pilgrims cheer to see minister Salik among them30 minutes ago
-
Chinese Premier Li starts New Zealand, Australia visits31 minutes ago
-
Lujin enchants international journalists, influencers in Shandong, China41 minutes ago
-
Musk says Tesla shareholders voting for his pay package by 'wide margins'41 minutes ago
-
King Charles III's old school goes on charm offensive50 minutes ago
-
Hajj Media Hub provides services to over 1,500 local, Int’l media professionals51 minutes ago