Cricket: West Indies V New Zealand T20 World Cup Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Tarouba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group C match of the T20 World Cup between West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday:
West Indies 149-9 off 20 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 68 not out, Nicholas Pooran 17; Trent Boult 3-16, Tim Southee 2-21, Lockie Ferguson 2-27) vs New Zealand 136-9 off 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 40, Finn Allen 26, Mitchell Santner 21 not out; Alzarri Joseph 4-19, Gudakesh Motie 3-25, Akeal Hosein 1-21)
Toss: New Zealand
result: West Indies won by 13 runs
