Cricket: West Indies V New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final between West indies and New Zealand in Sharjah on Friday:
New Zealand 128-9 in 20 overs (Georgia Plimmer 33, Suzie Bates 26, Isabella Gaze 20 not out; Deandra Dottin 4-22, Afy Fletcher 2-23) v West Indies 120-8 in 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 33, Afy Fletcher 17 not out; Eden Carson 3-29, Amelia Kerr 2-14)
result: New Zealand won by eight runs
Player of the Match: Eden Carson (NZL)
Toss: New Zealand
