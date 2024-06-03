Cricket: West Indies V Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup Scores
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Providence, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Brief scores from Twenty20 World Cup Group C match between the West Indies and Papua New Guinea in Guyana on Sunday:
Papua New Guinea 136-8 in 20 overs (Sese Bau 50, Kiplin Doriga 24 not out, Assad Vala 21; Andre Rusell 2-19, Alzarri Joseph 2-34) v West Indies 137-5 off 19 overs (Roston Chase 42 not out, Brandon King 34; Assad Vala 2-28, Alei Nao 1-9)
Toss: West Indies
result: West Indies won by 5 wickets
