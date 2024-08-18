Cricket: West Indies V South Africa 2nd Test Score
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Providence, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Brief score on the third day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and South Africa at the Guyana National Stadium on Saturday:
South Africa 160 all out (Dane Piedt 38 not out; Shamar Joseph 5-33) and 246 all out (Kyle Verreynne 59, Aiden Markram 51; Jayden Seales 6-61) v West Indies 144 all out (Jason Holder 54 not out; Wiaan Mulder 4-32) and 222 all out (Gudakesh Motie 45)
result: South Africa won by 40 runs
Toss: South Africa
