Cricket: West Indies v South Africa 2nd Test score

Providence, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Brief score on the third day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and South Africa at the Guyana National Stadium on Saturday:

South Africa 160 all out (Dane Piedt 38 not out; Shamar Joseph 5-33) and 246 all out (Kyle Verreynne 59, Aiden Markram 51; Jayden Seales 6-61) v West Indies 144 all out (Jason Holder 54 not out; Wiaan Mulder 4-32) and 222 all out (Gudakesh Motie 45)

result: South Africa won by 40 runs

Toss: South Africa