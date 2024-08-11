Cricket: West Indies v South Africa first Test scores

Port of Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Brief scores at the end of the fourth day of the rain-affected first Test of a two-match series between the West Indies and South Africa at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Saturday:

South Africa 357 all out (Temba Bavuma 86, Tony de Zorzi 78, Wiaan Mulder 41 not out; Jomel Warrican 4-69, Jayden Seales 3-67, Kemar Roach 2-53) and 30-0 (Tony de Zorzi 14 not out) vs West Indies 233 all out (Keacy Carty 42, Jason Holder 36, Jomel Warrican 35 not out; Keshav Maharaj 4-76, Kagiso Rabada 3-56).

Match Status: South Africa lead by 154 runs with ten second-innings wickets in hand

Toss: South Africa