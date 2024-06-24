Open Menu

Cricket: West Indies V South Africa T20 World Cup Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 10:30 AM

North Sound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the final Group 2 Super Eight match between the West Indies and South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday:

West Indies 135-8 off 20 overs (Roston Chase 52, Kyle Mayers 35; Tabraiz Shamsi 3-27) v South Africa 124-7 off 16.

1 overs (target: 123 off 17; Tristan Stubbs 29, Heinrich Klaasen 22, Marco Jansen 21 not out; Roston Chase 3-12, Andre Russell 2-19, Alzarri Joseph 2-25)

Toss: South Africa

result: South Africa won by three wickets on the DLS method

