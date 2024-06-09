Cricket: West Indies v Uganda T20 World Cup scores

Providence, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group C match of the T20 World Cup between the West Indies and Uganda at the Guyana National Stadium on Saturday:

West Indies 173-5 off 20 overs (Johnson Charles 44, Andre Russell 30 not out; Brian Masaba 2-31, Alpesh Ramjani 1-16) vs Uganda 39 all out off 12 overs (Juma Miyagi 12; Akeal Hosein 5-11, Alzarri Joseph 2-6)

Toss: West Indies

result: West Indies won by 134 runs

afp