Cricket: West Indies V Uganda T20 World Cup Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Providence, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group C match of the T20 World Cup between the West Indies and Uganda at the Guyana National Stadium on Saturday:
West Indies 173-5 off 20 overs (Johnson Charles 44, Andre Russell 30 not out; Brian Masaba 2-31, Alpesh Ramjani 1-16) vs Uganda 39 all out off 12 overs (Juma Miyagi 12; Akeal Hosein 5-11, Alzarri Joseph 2-6)
Toss: West Indies
result: West Indies won by 134 runs
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD
More Stories From World
-
Bulgaria's sixth vote in three years set to quash hopes for change4 minutes ago
-
Modi's kingmakers: the new coalition government in India4 minutes ago
-
Seoul says it will resume loudspeaker propaganda against North4 minutes ago
-
Swiss vote on renewable energy plan for 2050 carbon neutrality4 minutes ago
-
Bulgaria's sixth vote in three years set to quash hopes for change4 minutes ago
-
Projectiles strike ships off Yemen: security firms4 minutes ago
-
Voters head to the polls on final day of EU elections14 minutes ago
-
Five-wicket Hosein shines as Windies thrash record-low Uganda34 minutes ago
-
New Haiti PM hospitalized after asthma attack, condition stable44 minutes ago
-
India's Modi to take oath alongside coalition allies1 hour ago
-
Bobrovsky brilliant as Panthers down Oilers in Stanley Cup Final opener1 hour ago
-
Russell on Canadian pole after dead heat with Verstappen2 hours ago