Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup Final Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup final scoreboard

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Completed scoreboard from the Women's T20 World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday:

New Zealand

S. Bates b Mlaba 32

G. Plimmer c Luus b Khaka 9

A. Kerr c Brits b Mlaba 43

S. Devine lbw b de Klerk 6

B. Halliday c Bosch b Tryon 38

M. Green not out 12

I. Gaze not out 3

Extras 15 (lb2, nb3, w10)

Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 158

Did not bat: Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Plimmer), 2-53 (Bates), 3-70 (Devine), 4-127 (Halliday), 5-141 (Kerr)

Bowling: Kapp 4-0-25-0 (1w 2nb), Khaka 4-0-44-1 (1w), Tryon 4-0-22-1 (1w), Mlaba 4-0-31-2 (3w), De Klerk 2-0-17-1 (1nb), Luus 2-0-17-0

South Africa

L. Wolvaardt c Bates b Kerr 33

T. Brits c Green b Jonas 17

A. Bosch c Gaze b Kerr 9

M.

Kapp c Plimmer b Carson 8

N. De Klerk c Kerr b Mair 6

C. Tryon c Green b Mair 14

S. Luus c Bates b Halliday 8

A. Dercksen c Bates b Kerr 10

S. Jafta b Mair 6

N. Mlaba not out 4

A. Khaka not out 4

Extras 7 (b2, w5)

Total (9 wickets, 20 overs) 126

Fall of wickets: 1-51 (Brits), 2-59 (Wolvaardt), 3-64 (Bosch), 4-77 (Kapp), 5-77 (De Klerk), 6-97 (Luus), 7-111 (Dercksen), 8-117-8 (Tryon), 9-120 (Jafta)

Bowling: Mair 4-0-25-3 (3w), Carson 4-0-22-1, Jonas 4-0-28-1 (1w), Tahuhu 3-0-21-0, Kerr 4-0-24-3, Halliday 1-0-4-1 (1w)

result: New Zealand won by 32 runs

Player-of-the-match: Amelia Kerr (NZL)

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Claire Polosak (AUS), Nimali Perera (SRL)

tv umpire: Anna Harris (ENG)

Match referee: GS Lakshmi (IND)

afp

