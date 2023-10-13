Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 02:10 AM

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Thursday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):

South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.360

New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.958

India 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.500

Pakistan 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.

927

----------------------------------

England 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.553

Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.653

Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.161

Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.800

Australia 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.846

Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.907

Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals

