Cricket: World Cup Standings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 02:10 AM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Thursday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):
South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.360
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.958
India 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.500
Pakistan 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.
927
----------------------------------
England 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.553
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.653
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.161
Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.800
Australia 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.846
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.907
Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals
afp