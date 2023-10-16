Open Menu

Cricket: World Cup Standings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 12:10 AM

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) cricket World Cup standings after Sunday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):

India 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.821

New Zealand 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.604

South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.360

Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.

137

----------------------------------

England 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.084

Afghanistan 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.652

Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.699

Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.161

Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.800

Australia 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.846

Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals

More Stories From World