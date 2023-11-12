Cricket: World Cup Standings
Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) cricket World Cup standings on Sunday at the conclusion of the group phase (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):
India 9 9 0 0 0 18 2.570 -- qualified
South Africa 9 7 2 0 0 14 1.261 -- qualified
Australia 9 7 2 0 0 14 0.841 -- qualified
New Zealand 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.743 -- qualified
------------------------------------
Pakistan 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.
199
Afghanistan 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.336
England 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.572
Bangladesh 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.087
Sri Lanka 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.419
Netherlands 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.825
Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals