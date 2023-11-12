Open Menu

Cricket: World Cup Standings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Cricket: World Cup standings

Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) cricket World Cup standings on Sunday at the conclusion of the group phase (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):

India 9 9 0 0 0 18 2.570 -- qualified

South Africa 9 7 2 0 0 14 1.261 -- qualified

Australia 9 7 2 0 0 14 0.841 -- qualified

New Zealand 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.743 -- qualified

------------------------------------

Pakistan 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.

199

Afghanistan 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.336

England 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.572

Bangladesh 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.087

Sri Lanka 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.419

Netherlands 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.825

Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals

