Cricket: Zimbabwe V India Second T20 Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Brief scores in the second T20 international between Zimbabwe and India in Harare on Sunday:
India 234-2 in 20 overs (A. Sharma 100, R. Gaikwad 77 not out, R. Singh 48 not out).
Zimbabwe 134 in 18.4 overs (W Madhevere 43, L. Jongwe 33; M. Kumar 3-37, A. Khan 3-15, R. Bishnoi 2-11).
result: India won by 100 runs.
Series: The five-match series is tied at 1-1.
Toss: India
afp
