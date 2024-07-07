Cricket: Zimbabwe v India second T20 scores

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Brief scores in the second T20 international between Zimbabwe and India in Harare on Sunday:

India 234-2 in 20 overs (A. Sharma 100, R. Gaikwad 77 not out, R. Singh 48 not out).

Zimbabwe 134 in 18.4 overs (W Madhevere 43, L. Jongwe 33; M. Kumar 3-37, A. Khan 3-15, R. Bishnoi 2-11).

result: India won by 100 runs.

Series: The five-match series is tied at 1-1.

Toss: India

