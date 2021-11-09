Crime Hits Nearly 1 in 4 US Households in Past Year, 3 Point Rise From 2020 - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Nearly one-quarter of Americans say they or a member of their household were victimized by a crime in 2021, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"After hitting a low of 20% in 2020, 23% of US adults this year say they or a member of their household has been the victim of a crime in the past 12 months," a press release summarizing the poll said.

Still, household crime rates remain lower than they were between 2009 and 2016, when the rates ranged from 26 percent to 29 percent, the release said.

Gallup's annual crime survey, conducted October 1-19, asks US adults to say whether they or another member of their household has been the victim of burglary, property theft, car theft, vandalism, aggravated robbery, physical assault and sexual assault, the release explained.

Among residents of US cities, these crimes hit 30 percent of households compared with 19 percent for suburban and rural households, according to the release.

The poll included a separate category for computer-based crimes such as identity theft and the theft of financial information.

Seventeen percent of US adults say someone in their household has been the victim of identity theft in the past 12 months, tying 2016 as the highest since Gallup's added the question to its annual crime poll in 2009, the release said.

A new high of 28 percent of US adults say a computer hacker stole personal, credit card or financial information from a member of their household - a question Gallup added to the survey in 2017, the release added.