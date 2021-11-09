UrduPoint.com

Crime Hits Nearly 1 In 4 US Households In Past Year, 3 Point Rise From 2020 - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:24 PM

Crime Hits Nearly 1 in 4 US Households in Past Year, 3 Point Rise From 2020 - Poll

Nearly one-quarter of Americans say they or a member of their household were victimized by a crime in 2021, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Nearly one-quarter of Americans say they or a member of their household were victimized by a crime in 2021, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"After hitting a low of 20% in 2020, 23% of US adults this year say they or a member of their household has been the victim of a crime in the past 12 months," a press release summarizing the poll said.

Still, household crime rates remain lower than they were between 2009 and 2016, when the rates ranged from 26 percent to 29 percent, the release said.

Gallup's annual crime survey, conducted October 1-19, asks US adults to say whether they or another member of their household has been the victim of burglary, property theft, car theft, vandalism, aggravated robbery, physical assault and sexual assault, the release explained.

Among residents of US cities, these crimes hit 30 percent of households compared with 19 percent for suburban and rural households, according to the release.

The poll included a separate category for computer-based crimes such as identity theft and the theft of financial information.

Seventeen percent of US adults say someone in their household has been the victim of identity theft in the past 12 months, tying 2016 as the highest since Gallup's added the question to its annual crime poll in 2009, the release said.

A new high of 28 percent of US adults say a computer hacker stole personal, credit card or financial information from a member of their household - a question Gallup added to the survey in 2017, the release added.

Related Topics

Car Robbery Gallup October 2017 2016 2020 From

Recent Stories

European Tour to become the DP World Tour from 202 ..

European Tour to become the DP World Tour from 2022

25 minutes ago
 Cotton factory gutted in Faisalabad

Cotton factory gutted in Faisalabad

52 seconds ago
 Stranded Blind Indus dolphin rescue from a canal o ..

Stranded Blind Indus dolphin rescue from a canal of Larkana district

54 seconds ago
 'Completion of Kartarpur Corridor best example of ..

'Completion of Kartarpur Corridor best example of brotherhood'

55 seconds ago
 Women folk, youth to be given due share in forthco ..

Women folk, youth to be given due share in forthcoming civic polls in AJK: Qayy ..

57 seconds ago
 Pope’s encyclical ‘Fratelli Tutti’ carries w ..

Pope’s encyclical ‘Fratelli Tutti’ carries with it vision of achieving hum ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.