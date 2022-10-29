Crime in Russia Causes 16,000 Deaths Over 9 Months - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Over the first nine months of this year, 16,000 people died as a result of crime in Russia, which is a nearly 10% decrease compared to the same period in 2021, according to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"As a result of criminal encroachments, 16 thousand people died (-9.7%), 24.3 thousand people suffered serious harm to their health (-1.6%)," the ministry's new report on the state of crime for January-September says.

The number of detected crimes related to the illegal circulation of weapons decreased by 9.3% in the first nine months of 2022 and amounted to slightly over 17,000, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the number of extremist crimes went up by over 31%.

"In January-September 2022, 1,818 terrorist crimes (+2.4%) and 1,125 extremist crimes (+31.7%) were registered," the Russian interior ministry said in its report.

The damage from crime in Russia in the first nine months of this year exceeded 623 billion rubles ($10.1 billion), which is 80.3% more than the figure of last year, according to the report.

At the same time, economic crime has been decreasing in Russia.