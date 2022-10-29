UrduPoint.com

Crime In Russia Causes 16,000 Deaths Over 9 Months - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Crime in Russia Causes 16,000 Deaths Over 9 Months - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Over the first nine months of this year, 16,000 people died as a result of crime in Russia, which is a nearly 10% decrease compared to the same period in 2021, according to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"As a result of criminal encroachments, 16 thousand people died (-9.7%), 24.3 thousand people suffered serious harm to their health (-1.6%)," the ministry's new report on the state of crime for January-September says.

The number of detected crimes related to the illegal circulation of weapons decreased by 9.3% in the first nine months of 2022 and amounted to slightly over 17,000, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the number of extremist crimes went up by over 31%.

"In January-September 2022, 1,818 terrorist crimes (+2.4%) and 1,125 extremist crimes (+31.7%) were registered," the Russian interior ministry said in its report.

The damage from crime in Russia in the first nine months of this year exceeded 623 billion rubles ($10.1 billion), which is 80.3% more than the figure of last year, according to the report.

At the same time, economic crime has been decreasing in Russia.

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Ministry Russia Died Same Criminals From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2022

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th October 2022

41 minutes ago
 Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With ..

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

10 hours ago
 What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

10 hours ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over Orthodox Church Incident

10 hours ago
 Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's Wo ..

Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup comments

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.