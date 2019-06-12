Crime Journalist Shot Dead in Southeast Mexico - Reports

Norma Sarabia, a Mexican crime journalist, was murdered by a group of armed men outside her house in the city of Huimanguillo, local media reported on Wednesday

Sarabia was working as a reporter at the Tabasco Hoy newspaper, the Universal media outlet reported.

Huimanguillo is located near the state of Veracruz, which has recently witnessed several killings, presumably linked to fuel theft.

Also on Wednesday, Marcos Miranda, a Mexican journalist working at Noticias a Tiempo media outlet, was kidnapped in Veracruz.