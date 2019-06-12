UrduPoint.com
Crime Journalist Shot Dead In Southeast Mexico - Reports

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 11:16 PM



Norma Sarabia, a Mexican crime journalist, was murdered by a group of armed men outside her house in the city of Huimanguillo, local media reported on Wednesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Norma Sarabia, a Mexican crime journalist, was murdered by a group of armed men outside her house in the city of Huimanguillo, local media reported on Wednesday.

Sarabia was working as a reporter at the Tabasco Hoy newspaper, the Universal media outlet reported.

Huimanguillo is located near the state of Veracruz, which has recently witnessed several killings, presumably linked to fuel theft.

Also on Wednesday, Marcos Miranda, a Mexican journalist working at Noticias a Tiempo media outlet, was kidnapped in Veracruz.

