Crime rate up 7.8 pct in Mongolia in 9 months

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The crime rate in Mongolia has risen by 7.8 percent in the first nine months of this year, the country's National Police Agency (NPA) said Friday.

A total of 26,314 criminal cases were recorded across the country in the January-September period, up 7.8 percent compared to the same period last year, the NPA said in a statement.

Two types of crimes theft and crimes against human life or health accounted for 84.6 percent of the total number, according to the police agency.

A total of 823 people were killed in crimes in the above-mentioned period, it said, adding that the number increased by 13 percent year-on-year.

Around 67 percent of the total recorded crimes across the country in the first nine months were committed in the capital city of Ulan Bator, home to more than half of the country's 3.2 million population.