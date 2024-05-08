Crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" continues to top Chinese box office

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Hong Kong action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" continued to top the Chinese mainland's daily box office chart on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

Directed by celebrated Hong Kong director Soi Cheang and starring Louis Koo and Sammo Hung, the film grossed over 18.19 million Yuan (about 2.

56 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.

It was followed by Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy," whose daily box office sales stood at 17.36 million yuan.

Domestic action picture "Formed Police Unit," which focuses on China's peacekeeping police missions on foreign soil, came in third with 9.41 million yuan of box office sales on Tuesday.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue totaled 54.71 million yuan on Tuesday.