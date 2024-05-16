Crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" stays atop Chinese box office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Hong Kong action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" continued to lead the Chinese mainland's daily box office on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, directed by celebrated Hong Kong director Pou-Soi Cheang and starring Louis Koo and Sammo Hung, grossed about 8.

99 million Yuan (about 1.27 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.

Domestic comedy "The Last Frenzy" came in second with 8.85 million yuan of daily box office sales.

It was followed by American sci-fi "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," which raked in 6.32 million yuan in box office revenue on Wednesday.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue totaled 32.53 million yuan on Wednesday.