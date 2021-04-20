Crimea Brings List of People Involved in Blockade to 7, Including Kravchuk - Parliament

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Crimea has expanded the list of persons involved in water, transport, industrial and economical blockade of the peninsula, bringing it to seven persons, including Ukraine's ex-President Leonid Kravchuk, the head of the Crimean parliament told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Both energy terrorists, headed by [businessman and ex-Crimean deputy prime minister, Lenur] Islyamov; and those instigating negative sentiment toward Crimea, such as Kravhcuk and the fake 'Ukrainian president's permanent representative to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea' Babin [ex-Ukrainian presidential representative in Crimea, Borys Babin] will stand to trial," Crimean parliament chairman Vladimir Konstantinov explained.

The Crimean parliament has transferred some materials related to the water blockade to the Russian Investigative Committee, Ukraine's ex-President Petro Poroshenko is among the key defendants, Konstantinov added.

"The investigative committee joins the effort to establish the damage that the state of Ukraine has inflicted on the Republic of Crimea. Some of the materials that we collected ... have already been sent to the investigative committee ... Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko, whose responsibility is not reduced to the organization of the water blockade, is one of the main defendants," Konstantinov said.