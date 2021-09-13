UrduPoint.com

Crimea Cannot Be On Agenda Of Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting - Kremlin

Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:50 PM

Crimea Cannot Be on Agenda of Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Crimea cannot be on the agenda of a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that such wording throws the potential summit into a question.

The Ukrainian said has said that the issue of "occupied territories" should be discussed by the presidents if they hold a meeting.

"No, it is impossible in such wording. Naturally, the discussion of Crimea is not possible.

Therefore, such wording actually calls into question the general hypothetical possibility of holding such a meeting," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that the presidents could potentially talk about the implementation of Minsk agreements and bilateral relations during a summit.

"Of course, first of all, this is the implementation of the Minsk agreements by Kiev, the agreements of the Paris summit and bilateral relations," Peskov added.

