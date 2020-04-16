UrduPoint.com
Crimea Conducts About 300 Coronavirus Tests Daily - Region Head Aksyonov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 03:50 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) About 300 tests for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are conducted daily in Crimea, overall, about 6,500 tests have been carried out since the beginning of the pandemic, Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov said.

As of Wednesday morning, 34 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Crimea, 64 people were in hospitals, 14 people had been discharged, 20 continued treatment.

"We are ready in terms of tests completely. We have 4,800 tests available, about 6,500 tests have already been taken... The total capacity is about 400 per day, but we do fewer - somewhere around 300 tests," Aksyonov said on Russia's Channel One.

He said the tests were carried out by two Federal and one republican laboratories, adding that the condition of all people infected with COVID-19 in Crimea was satisfactory.

