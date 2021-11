Crimea De Facto, De Jure Became Part of Russia After Referendum - Lukashenko

Crimea de facto and de jure became a part of Russia after a referendum, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti in an interview

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Crimea de facto and de jure became a part of Russia after a referendum, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti in an interview.

"We all understood that Crimea is de facto Russian Crimea. After the referendum, Crimea became Russian de jure," Lukashenko said.